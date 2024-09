The Buccaneers sent a statement of intent with a commanding victory over visiting Rise and Shine.

Orlando Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday to record their second Premier Soccer League win of the season.

Evidence Makgopa rose from the bench to grab a brace to add to a Monnapule Saleng opener as the Brazilians sealed easily victory.

It was a match that got fans talking and GOAL takes a look at how the supporters reacted.