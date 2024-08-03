Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' tricky fixture against the Swanky Boys set for Saturday.

Orlando Pirates start their 2024/25 season this weekend with an MTN8 quarter-final fixture against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium.

Coach Jose Riveiro-led Bucs have been tipped to offer Mamelodi Sundowns stiff competition in the Premier Soccer League, but they will have to show it with a tough outing against the Swanky Boys.

Gavin Hunt aims to have a better campaign after the struggles witnessed in the concluded one where his team missed out on top PSL positions and domestic Cups.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and SuperSport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.