Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' cup outing against the Stellies this weekend.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are just a win away from a historic MTN8 moment in Mzansi. Bucs have won the last two editions and victory on Saturday will give them an unprecedented third crown in as many seasons.

The Buccaneers will be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to play Stellenbosch in the final. Stellies have never won the competition and will be hoping to defy the odds this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bucs and Stellies, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.