Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates will face Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League this weekend.

Orlando Pirates will be aiming at getting closer to the Caf Champions League spot when they tackle relegation-threatened Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League.

Only one point separates second-placed Stellenbosch and Bucs who are placed third on the table with 49 points.

The Natal Rich Boys are currently placed 15 with 24 points, five more than Cape Town Spurs who are at the bottom having played a game more. Three points for them will, at least, give them a chance to fight for survival in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

The match details include TV channels, streaming information, and team news.