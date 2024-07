GOAL gives you the details to follow Bucs' friendly match against Spanish second-tier side Granada.

Orlando Pirates continue their pre-season with their third friendly game on Wednesday evening against Spanish second-tier outfit Granada.

The Sea Robbers coach Jose Riveiro is using those high-profile games to continue shaping up his squad ahead of the busy 2024/25 season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Granada, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.