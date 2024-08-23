Orlando Pirates vs CS Disciples Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Caf Champions League outing against the Malagasy outfit.

Orlando Pirates continue their Caf Champions League campaign on Friday when they host CS Disciples at the Orlando Stadium.

Any win for the Sea Robbers will seal their progress to the second preliminary round of the annual prestigious continental club competition.

It is a must-win game for the Buccaneers who hope to reach the latter stages after an early exit last season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirtaes and Disciples, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

