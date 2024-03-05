Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs - Time for Bucs’ vengeance in race for Premier Soccer League second-place

The battle for second place for Orlando Pirates and Cape Town Spurs' surging form sets the stage for an enticing Premier Soccer League showdown.

As of now, the Buccaneers occupy fourth position on the PSL log standings, trailing behind Cape Town City and SuperSport United, currently placed second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Spurs, fighting against relegation, are striving to climb out of 16th place.

This upcoming clash between the two teams on Wednesday, March 6th, promises an engaging showdown, with the Buccaneers seeking revenge following Spurs' 2-1 victory earlier in the season.

Article continues below

GOAL stirs anticipation for this pivotal clash aiming for maximum points.