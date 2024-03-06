Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates host relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs in the Premier Soccer League game at the Orlando Stadium.

Pirates will revive their top two challenge on the PSL table when they host bottom-placed Spurs on Wednesday.

A win at home might push the team to the second position and a realistic chance of sealing a chance to play in the Caf Champions League competition for a second successive season.

However, Spurs can fancy their chances of causing an upset, having claimed maximum points in the previous meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Spurs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.