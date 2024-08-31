Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' cup fixture against the Citizens this weekend.

Orlando Pirates hope to seal their place in the MTN8 final when they host Cape Town City in the second leg of the semi-final at Orlando Stadium.

Spoils were shared in the first leg played on Wednesday at the DHL Cape Town Stadium after a 1-1 draw, but the defending champions come into the Saturday fixture with an away goal advantage.

The Buccaneers are aiming at becoming the first team to win three titles in a row after triumphs in the previous two editions.

The Buccaneers are aiming at becoming the first team to win three titles in a row after triumphs in the previous two editions.

