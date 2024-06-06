Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, August 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates urged to give Deon Hotto 'a 10-year-contract' as the Buccaneers look for experience in Caf Champions League

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesDeon HottoCollin BenjaminNamibiaNamibia vs LiberiaLiberiaWorld Cup Qualification CAFNamibia vs TunisiaTunisia

The Namibia international is one of the senior players at the Soweto giants and has been a regular player.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hotto has been with Bucs since September 2020
  • He has always been a regular player
  • Benjamin suggests he should stay much longer at the club
Article continues below