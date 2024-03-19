Orlando Pirates update on Makhaula after midfielder collapsed in Nedbank Cup game against Hungry Lions

BackpagepixSeth WillisOrlando Pirates update on Makhaula after midfielder collapsed in Nedbank Cup game against Hungry LionsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions FCHungry Lions FCCupMakhehlene MakhaulaJose RiveiroThe Buccaneers have shared encouraging news about their midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula after he collapsed mid-match and was rushed to hospital.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMakhaula started the match against LionsThe veteran midfielder collapsed and rushed to hospitalPirates share latest news on his condition