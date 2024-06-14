Barcelona, Orlando PiratesGOAL
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates to play Barcelona! 'Sevilla is a big team and more teams will join these high-profile games' - Mothibi

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSevillaLaLigaBarcelona

Bucs have not shared their pre-season plans but just like last year, they will be playing a few matches in Europe.

  • Bucs will be in Spain for pre-season
  • They will face Sevilla and other teams
  • It is the second time in a row that Pirates play in Europe
