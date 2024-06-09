Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa reacts to being linked with European teams - 'It pushes you'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth AfricaEvidence MakgopaHugo BroosSouth Africa vs ZimbabweWorld Cup Qualification CAFZimbabwe

The Bafana Bafana striker has responded to speculation linking him with a possible overseas move in the upcoming season. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Makgopa was outstanding for Bafana during Afcon
  • The striker responds on the transfer rumours
  • He has been linked with a move to Europe
Article continues below