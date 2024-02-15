Mbatha, LebitsoGOAL
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates skipper Maela dismisses notion the Buccaneers made lightweight January signings

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCInnocent Maela

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has defended the club's January signings, describing them as "top players."

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates signed just two players in January
  • They brought in Lebitso & Mbatha

  • Maela justifies their signing

Editors' Picks