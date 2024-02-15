Orlando Pirates skipper Maela dismisses notion the Buccaneers made lightweight January signings

GOALMichael MadyiraOrlando Pirates skipper Maela dismisses notion the Buccaneers made lightweight January signingsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCInnocent MaelaOrlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has defended the club's January signings, describing them as "top players."Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates signed just two players in JanuaryThey brought in Lebitso & MbathaMaela justifies their signing