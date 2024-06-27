Ethan Khel Ethan Khel and NC Professionals on Instagram
Celine Abrahams

Orlando Pirates sign another goalkeeper ahead of Spain tour as La Liga giants Sevilla FC await Soweto giants

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesJose RiveiroSipho ChaineMelusi ButheleziSevilla

The Buccaneers have provided a promising shot-stopper with a chance to compete in the top-flight.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pirates sign Khel ahead of 2024-25 season
  • The goalie was a standout for NC Professionals 
  • He will be up against Chaine & Buthelezi
Article continues below