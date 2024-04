The Buccaneers forward grabbed a hat-trick to power his side to a big victory over hapless Abafana Bes'thende.

Orlando Pirates ran riot over visiting Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hat-trick as the Buccaneers romped to a big 7-1 victory.

It was a day Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Chippa United and fans took to social media to mock Amakhosi while hailing Mabasa.