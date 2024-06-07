Bandile Shandu & Sirgio Kammies, Chippa United vs Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates set to lose Bandile Shandu to SuperSport United for free? - Agent opens up on utility player's future

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedBandile ShanduTransfers

The Buccaneers star struggled for game time during the just-ended season and has been linked with a move to Matsatsantsa.

  • Shandu joined Pirates in July 2021
  • But he struggled for game time this season
  • His agent comments on the future of the player
