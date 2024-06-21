Orlando Pirates set to face Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and Pitso Mosimane's former club in Spain

Orlando PiratesSeth WillisOrlando Pirates set to face Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and Pitso Mosimane's former club in SpainPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSevillaAl-SaddPlymouthWayne RooneyPitso John MosimaneThe Sea Robbers will be playing high-profile games in Europe as they start preparations for the new season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBucs have started preparations for new seasonThey will play three teams in SpainRooney's team among the opponents Article continues below