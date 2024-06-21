Relebohile Mofokeng & Kabelo Dlamini, Orlando Pirates. June 2024Orlando Pirates
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates set to face Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and Pitso Mosimane's former club in Spain

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSevillaAl-SaddPlymouthWayne RooneyPitso John Mosimane

The Sea Robbers will be playing high-profile games in Europe as they start preparations for the new season.

  • Bucs have started preparations for new season
  • They will play three teams in Spain
  • Rooney's team among the opponents
