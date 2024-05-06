Orlando Pirates' Riveiro elated by players after another milestone - 'It is unique... one more memorable game remaining'

BackpageSeth WillisOrlando Pirates' Riveiro elated by players after another milestone - 'It is unique... one more memorable game remaining'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesChippa UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCCupJose RiveiroThe Spaniard is happy with what the Sea Robbers have achieved inside two years in South African top-flight football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRiveiro has been at Pirates for two seasonsSpaniard has reached four Cup finalsTactician delighted with what the team has achievedArticle continues below