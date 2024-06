The Buccaneers finished the 2023/24 season with a double after beating Masandawana in South Africa's premier knockout competition.

Orlando Pirates staged a comeback to beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to lift the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Relebohile Mofokeng came on as a substitute to grab the winning goal as the Buccaneers claimed back-to-back Nedbank Cups.

Fans enjoyed Mofokeng's late goal which saw him first nutmegging Bongani Zungu before beating Ronwen Williams.

GOAL takes a look at some of the comments by fans.