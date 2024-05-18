'Orlando Pirates need a coach like Ernst Middendorp! These players are too comfortable - Jose Riveiro can't challenge for a league and we won't beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the final' - Fans

Some Bucs fans were angry at the Spanish tactician after going down 1-0 against the Rockets in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates suffered a second consecutive PSL defeat after a 1-0 loss to the TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon, thanks to Sphiwe Mahlangu's goal.

Jose Riveiro's side needed this win as they are fighting for the second spot with Stellenbosch to qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

Things did not go as planned in Mpumalanga for the Soweto giants as the Rockets outplayed them and sealed an important home win.

Following the result, the Sea Robbers faithful have shared their views and here, GOAL has sampled some of the best reactions from the fans.