Michael Madyira Orlando Pirates issue update on goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi's 'traumatic ordeal' after hijacking incident Premier Soccer League Orlando Pirates Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Polokwane City Melusi Buthelezi Richard Ofori Orlando Pirates have confirmed the hijacking incident of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi but allayed fears of the player's life being in danger. Pirates keeper Buthelezi hijacked again Club, however, say he is safe It is the second time for him to be hijacked in a year