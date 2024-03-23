Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Olisa Ndah of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah regrets dropping points in PSL title race - 'We should’ve been long far away from the others'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedOlisa NdahJose Riveiro

The Nigeria defender feels the Buccaneers can redeem themselves but bemoans the chances they wasted to collect more points.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates are fighting for a Caf CL spot
  • But they blew away chances to break away from their challengers
  • Ndah comments on where they lost it

Editors' Picks