Orlando Pirates confirm the passing of South African legend Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala after succumbing to injuries from March shooting

The 75-year-old sadly passed away from injuries sustained as he was shot during a home invasion in March.

  • Pirates make Tshabalala announcement
  • The legend passes away
  • Memorial & funeral details to be revealed