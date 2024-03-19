Franco Martin and Jose RiveiroBackpage
Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro welcomes AmaZulu trip in Nedbank Cup quarters - 'Durban has received Bucs well'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has welcomed a trip to Durban where they will play AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup.

  • Pirates & AmaZulu are in Nedbank Cup quarter-final
  • One of the two will reach the semi-final
  • Coaches share their sentiments

