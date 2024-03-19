Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro welcomes AmaZulu trip in Nedbank Cup quarters - 'Durban has received Bucs well'

BackpageSeth WillisOrlando Pirates coach Riveiro welcomes AmaZulu trip in Nedbank Cup quarters - 'Durban has received Bucs well'CupOrlando PiratesAmaZulu FCPremier Soccer LeagueJose RiveiroOrlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has welcomed a trip to Durban where they will play AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates & AmaZulu are in Nedbank Cup quarter-finalOne of the two will reach the semi-finalCoaches share their sentiments