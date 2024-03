The Spanish coach praised his team's performance against Hungry Lions in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16, while also acknowledging the opponents.

The Buccaneers secured a 4-0 victory at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, advancing to the quarter-final round.

While the defending champions clinched the win, their opponents from the Northern Cape displayed a commendable performance, particularly in the first half.

GOAL examines the unfiltered remarks from both Riveiro and Hungry Lions coach Hendry Basie.