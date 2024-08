The Buccaneers went a gear down after the attacker was substituted in the second half against Disciples.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye said Orlando Pirates need more players of Patrick Mswanganyi's calibre to perform well in the Caf Champions League.

This comes as the midfielder has been a standout player for the Buccaneers since last season.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Khanye's remarks.