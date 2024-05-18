Relebohile Mofokeng & Kamogelo Sebelebele. May 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes dented as they slump to TS Galaxy defeat

Premier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesTS GalaxyInnocent MaelaDeon HottoJose Riveiro

The Buccaneers suffered a second consecutive Premier Soccer League defeat after a loss to the Rockets away from home. 

  • Pirates fail to beat TS Galaxy
  • Mahlangu scores for the Rockets
  • The Sea Robber's Caf hopes dent
