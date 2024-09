Bucs sit in pot 3, meanwhile, the Tshwane giants sit in pot 1 alongside Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis, and TP Mazembe.

Orlando Pirates booked their spot in this season's Caf Champions League group stage after overcoming Jwaneng Galaxy over two legs in the preliminary stages.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana could be drawn into the same Caf Champions League group and go on to face each other.

Fans shared mixed reactions about the potential meeting between the two South African giants in the group stage.

Here, GOAL brings you the opinions of fans they have shared on social media.