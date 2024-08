The Soweto giants had an easy afternoon as they cruised past Cape Town City to reach the final of the Top 8 competition.

Orlando Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 in the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The result saw them sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory and advancing to the final of the competition they have won in the last two seasons.

GOAL looks at the comments by fans as they reacted to the Buccnheers' triumph.