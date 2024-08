The Buccaneers were the better team on the day, but they could not score against the Magalasy champions.

Orlando Pirates started their Caf Champions League campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Disciples FC in the first leg of the first preliminary round in Mauritius.

With the second leg taking place at Orlando Stadium on Friday, August 23, fans have shared their views regarding Sunday's game and what to expect in the home game.

Here, GOAL gathered some top reactions from football supporters.

