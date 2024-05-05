Rhulani Mokwena and Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Orlando Pirates & Stellenbosch FC stars snubbed! David Kannemeyer picks PSL Defender of the Season

Former Amakhosi star claims it would be unfair not to crown one of the Masandawana defenders as the PSL Defender of the Season.

  • Kannameyer reveals his defender of the season contenders
  • Mvala, Kekana, Modiba & Mudau are Bafana regulars
  • The four players won this season's PSL title
