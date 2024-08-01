'Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs will destroy Mamelodi Sundowns this season! But Bucs are allergic to PSL title' - Fans

South Africans have their say regarding the possibility of the Sea Robbers beating Masandawana and Amakhosi to the league crown.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have made major changes in their technical teams.

However, Orlando Pirates have retained most of their staff apart from assistant coach Sergio Almenara who left after the season concluded owing to family reasons.

The Sea Robbers have been tipped to go all the way in the race for the league crown owing to the continuity they have enjoyed.

Have a look at what the fans say as sampled by GOAL, ahead of the new season.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.