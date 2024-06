Fans in Mzansi share their opinion after a claim made by former Swallows coach about the future of Downs keeper and midfielder.

Former Moroka Swallows coach Dylan Kerr recently argued it is too late for the likes of Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena to get better teams in Europe.

The latter has been recently linked with a move to Premier League side Bournemouth while the Bafana Bafana captain extended his stay at Masandawana.

A section of GOAL readers have sided with Kerr while others believe a good player can still sign a short-term deal abroad.

Have a look at their opinions.