Sport Bild describes it as "one of the biggest shake-ups of the last decade", which could take place at SGE once the current season has ended. However, this would affect not only the squad and the playing staff, but also "various areas" within the club.
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"One of the biggest shake-ups of the last decade": Eintracht Frankfurt set to take drastic action amid a sporting crisis – up to ten players could leave
According to reports, “up to ten” players could leave the club during the summer transfer window. Those specifically named include Hugo Larsson, Nathaniel Brown, Nnamndi Collins, Fares Chaibi, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Ellyes Skhiri, Mahmoud Dahoud, Elias Baum, Michy Batshuayi and Elye Wahi, who is currently on loan at OGC Nice.
Whilst the first five have attracted interest from several top clubs due to their impressive performances in the SGE shirt and could therefore be sold for a profit, Dahoud, Batshuayi and Wahi in particular appear to have no sporting future in Frankfurt.
In total, the sales have brought in more than €150 million. For Collins, the club’s officials are said to have set a threshold of €30 to €35 million, whereas Bahoya and Brown could fetch €40 million and up to €65 million respectively.
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Frankfurt plans to sign Kalimuendo on a permanent basis
With this money, Eintracht could in turn become active in the transfer market themselves. According to the report, Paul Nebel of 1. FSV Mainz 05 and second-division rising star Louey Ben Farhat of Karlsruher SC are potential candidates. In addition, the club is considering making the loan signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo permanent – for which SGE would need to raise around 30 million euros.
Aside from potential transfer proceeds, Frankfurt cannot really count on a windfall of revenue. Due to an extremely mixed season, the club is in danger of missing out on European competition entirely. They currently sit eight points behind sixth place, which would qualify them for the Conference League. However, seventh place might also suffice, provided SC Freiburg do not win the DFB-Pokal.