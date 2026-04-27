One of FC Bayern’s major weaknesses lies within his area of responsibility: Vincent Kompany’s deputy is a ‘thief’ of a special kind

After Steven Gerrard’s sacking, his former assistant, Danks, stepped in as interim head coach. His first game was a resounding 4-0 win over Brentford FC. “He was impressive,” Villa winger Leon Bailey said. “He took charge in no time and made it very clear what he wanted from us.” That high was short-lived, however, as Villa then shipped four goals without reply to Newcastle United.

Aston Villa then appointed Unai Emery, who remains in charge to this day. Danks stayed on Emery’s staff for another month before moving to second-tier Middlesbrough FC as assistant to Michael Carrick (now at Manchester United). In summer 2024, Danks followed former boss Vincent Kompany from RSC Anderlecht to Bayern Munich.

There he is now poised to take charge for the third time: Kompany was booked in the second leg of the quarter-final against Real Madrid after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage versus Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, and he will serve a suspension in the first semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. As his stand-in, Danks has been preferred over fellow assistants Rene Maric (33), Floribert Ngalula (39) and Daniel Fradley (35, recently signed from Manchester City).

Danks’s primary expertise within the coaching team lies in set pieces, and at Bayern his work in this area has shown similar mixed results to his brief Villa stint: productive on offence, leaky on defence—a 4–0 to 0–4 contrast.