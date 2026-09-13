On the ruins of Gordon: Barcelona demolish Levante's fortresses with Guardiola's magic trick

Barcelona barely had to break sweat as they made it five wins from five in La Liga to open up a gap at the summit.

The Catalans beat Levante 4-2 on Sunday at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium in the fifth round of La Liga.

That victory, their fifth in a row, lifts them to the top of the table on a perfect 15 points, three clear of traditional rivals Real Madrid in second.

Levante had gone eight matches unbeaten at home before Hansi Flick's side finally cracked their resistance and brought the run to an end.