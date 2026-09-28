Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Belgium v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Olise’s magic sends France through late on: 1-0 in Belgium and top spot, now Italy

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A

Relive the second day of the Nations League LIVE with us.

Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium 0-1 France

Scorers: 88' Olise (F)


Zinedine Zidane's France left it late to secure victory, thanks to a moment of magic from Micheal Olise. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, setting up tonight's headline clash, which kicked off at 8.45pm at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and counted for matchday two of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. The game stayed in the balance until the closing stages, with Doué hitting the crossbar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the piece of invention from the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top with six points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, who are on three points, scheduled for Friday.


Belgium, the Red Devils, had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico but were caught out at the death. France have now won each of the last six meetings, including the four played in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win against the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of an issue involving the away side. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to adjust their socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles rang out from the Belgium fans during the French anthem.

  • The goals and key moments:

    88' - France break the deadlock, Olise magic! The Bayern forward picks it up in his own half, surges clear with pace and power, cuts inside and rifles a precise left-footed strike past Lammens, who has no chance. Bleus lead late on.


    56' - Doué is causing all sorts of problems. This time he lets fly with a skidding right-footed effort, Lammens saves and Lepaul nearly gets there.


    54' - France hit the post through Da Cunha! The Como midfielder unleashes a left-footed strike from outside the box, the ball crashing against the upright to Lammens' right


    52' - France go close through Doué. He shows brilliant skill to beat Moreira, then curls a right-footed effort just wide of Lammens' goal.


    27' - Akliouche's set-piece forces a save from Lammens, who then produces a superb stop from Lepaul's rebound, before Lavia hacks Kalulu's effort almost off the line.


    13' - France hit the bar! Great work in the box by Doué, who after a fine slaloming run shoots left-footed and rattles the crossbar, with the ball then going out.

    • Advertisement

  • The match report:

    Belgium-France 0-1

    Scorers: Olise 88' (F)


    BELGIUM (4-2-3-1): Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys (68' De Cuyper), Lavia (85' Raskin), Tielemans, Moreira (63' Lukebakio), De Bruyne (63' Vanaken), Godts, De Ketelaere (85' Fernandez-Pardo). Head coach Van Bommel


    FRANCE (4-3-3): Maignan, Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Diouf, Akliouche (77' Cherki), Camavinga, Da Cunha (90' Koné), Doué, Lepaul (68' Dembele), Barcola (77' Olise). Head coach Zidane


    Booked: Moreira (B), De Bruyne (B), Tielemans (B)

    Sent off: none

    Assists: none

    Referee: Obrenovic (SRB)

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA