Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium-France 0-1

Scorer: 88' Olise (F)





Micheal Olise produced the decisive flash late on to give Zinedine Zidane's France victory. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, so they arrived in top shape for tonight's headline clash, which kicked off at 20.45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and counted for the second matchday of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. The game stayed finely balanced until the end, with Doué hitting the crossbar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the moment of invention from the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top on 6 points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, on 3, scheduled for Friday.





Belgium's Red Devils, who had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, were caught right at the end. France have now won the last six meetings, including all four in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win against the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of a problem involving the away national team. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to sort out their playing socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles rang out from the Belgian fans during the French anthem.