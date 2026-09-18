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GOODBYE OLD TRAFFORD! Former Man Utd star Tyrell Malacia joins FC Cincinnati on free transfer after injury-hit spell in England
A fresh start in Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati have pulled off a significant recruitment coup by securing the signature of former Manchester United defender Malacia. The 27-year-old Netherlands international has opted to head across the Atlantic to continue his professional journey, joining the MLS side on a free transfer.
The Ohio-based club confirmed the deal on Friday, marking a major investment in their defensive line as they look to maintain their status as contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Dutch full-back has committed his future to the club with a contract that runs through June 2027, and the agreement also includes a club option for the 2027-28 MLS season.
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Cincinnati make room for Malacia
To facilitate the arrival of the high-profile European star, the club’s hierarchy had to maneuver their roster resources carefully. The team announced that they have acquired an international roster slot from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
This move highlights the importance the management places on Malacia's arrival, viewing him as a cornerstone for the squad's upcoming campaigns. General Manager Chris Albright expressed his enthusiasm regarding the signing, stating: “We are excited to add a player of Tyrell's experience.
Leaving the struggles of Manchester behind
Malacia’s move to the United States brings an end to a period at Old Trafford that was heavily disrupted by fitness issues. After arriving at Manchester United in 2022 from Feyenoord, the defender initially impressed under Erik ten Hag, but his momentum was frequently halted by persistent injuries that limited his availability for the first team. Despite the setbacks, he still managed to clock up 50 appearances for the 20-time champions of England, featuring in both the Premier League and European competitions.
The Dutch native will bring a wealth of top-flight experience to the "Orange and Blue" locker room, having already made over 250 professional appearances in Europe. His pedigree is undeniable, having faced some of the best attackers in the world during his time in the Premier League and the Champions League. Fans in Cincinnati have already been given a glimpse of the newest Orange and Blue through social media teasers as the club ramps up excitement for his debut.
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Building on European silverware and success
While his time in England was marred by medical absences, Malacia arrives in the United States with a trophy cabinet that commands respect. During his brief but impactful stint with Manchester United, he was part of the squad that lifted the 2022-23 EFL Cup, marking a return to silverware for the Red Devils. Furthermore, his recent history includes a successful loan spell back in his homeland, where he played a role in helping PSV Eindhoven secure the Eredivisie title during the 2024-25 season.
Malacia’s credentials extend to the international stage, where he has been a recurring figure for the Netherlands national team. With nine senior caps to his name, he was notably included in the Dutch squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the team reached the quarter-finals before a dramatic exit.
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