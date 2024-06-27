Gabadinho Mhango, Moroka SwallowsBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Official! Marumo Gallants announce acquisition of Moroka Swallows with immediate effect and move to Bloemfontein

Premier Soccer LeagueSwallows FCMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesMarumo GallantsKaizer Chiefs

It's a somber day for Dube Birds supporters as they have become the latest team to lose their Premier Soccer League status.

  • Gallants confirm Swallows takeover
  • The club will play home games in Bloem
  • Players and technical staff to be addressed
