Celine Abrahams

Official: Mamelodi Sundowns thump Kaizer Chiefs to claim seventh consecutive PSL title

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyCupStellenbosch FCTashreeq MatthewsMatias EsquivelMduduzi Shabalala

The Brazilians are celebrating another crown after defeating Amakhosi 5-1 in Premier Soccer League action on Thursday evening.

  • 10-man Chiefs hold Sundowns in the first half
  • The Brazilians turn up the heat in the second stanza
  • Mokwena’s side earn a 5-1 win
