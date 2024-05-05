Official: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder leads Magesi FC to Premier Soccer League promotion

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsOfficial: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder leads Magesi FC to Premier Soccer League promotionSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesClinton Larsen's National First Division side have secured promotion to the top-flight after defeating Milford FC on Sunday afternoon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMagesi defeat Milford in the NFD Larsen’s side clinch historic promotion to the PSLThey have two league matches remainingArticle continues below