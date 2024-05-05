Clinton Larsen, Magesi players GFXBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Official: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder leads Magesi FC to Premier Soccer League promotion

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

Clinton Larsen's National First Division side have secured promotion to the top-flight after defeating Milford FC on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Magesi defeat Milford in the NFD
  • Larsen’s side clinch historic promotion to the PSL
  • They have two league matches remaining
Article continues below

Editors' Picks