OFFICIAL: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat unveiled by Zim PSL club

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Milford FCMilford FCCupMamelodi Sundowns FC

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has finally found a new home after being announced as a new Yadah FC player.

  • Billiat struggled to find a club
  • He has now resurfaced in Zimbabwe
  • The 33-year-old joins Yadah FC

