OFFICIAL: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat unveiled by Zim PSL club

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraOFFICIAL: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat unveiled by Zim PSL clubPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Milford FCMilford FCCupMamelodi Sundowns FCFormer Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has finally found a new home after being announced as a new Yadah FC player.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBilliat struggled to find a clubHe has now resurfaced in Zimbabwe The 33-year-old joins Yadah FC