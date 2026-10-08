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cm grafica obaretin 2026
Emanuele Tramacere
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Obaretin to CM: "At Lorient dreaming of the national team. Do not underestimate Ligue 1. At AC Milan it felt like I was dreaming. Conte and Allegri are different, but they shaped me"

Lorient
SSC Napoli
AC Milan
Italy
N. Obaretin
Ligue 1
Originals

The Italian defender, on loan at Lorient, told us about his career, his experiences with Napoli and AC Milan, but also about his decision to move to Ligue 1 to try to make his breakthrough.

Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call at the start of his career. The defender, born in 2003, chose in the summer to leave Napoli and move abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear aim: to finally fulfil his potential in a league especially suited to helping players like him develop.

Speaking exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and AC Milan player, who also spent time on loan in Serie B with clubs including Bari, Trento and Empoli, looked back on his journey, his desire to break through, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the example set by top players he came up against such as Theo Hernandez, Leao and Ibrahimovic, as well as Rrhamani and Italy's central defenders. Italy still sits in the background as the dream, and Ligue 1 could help him chase it.


Thanks to the international department of the Ligue de Football Professionnel for their availability

  • Lorient’s choice

    Let’s start with the decision you made in the summer that brought you here to Lorient: what convinced you about the project? Was there anyone in particular who spoke to you and convinced you to make this first experience abroad?
    "First of all, I liked the project straight away when I spoke to the sporting director and he encouraged me to come here. Then there is the personal side, because I wanted to try an experience abroad. I also liked the fact they were immediately clear with me here. I like how Ligue 1 is a league where many young players play, and our team too is full of young players.


    You arrive in France after three seasons as a professional, still spent around Italy. What do you think you have learned from these experiences, and with what personal objective and what do you bring here to Lorient?

    "I certainly learned a lot from all the different coaches I had during those loan spells. I’ve come here with the desire to improve and to give my all for the team. It is certainly a difficult league, it is not easy, every match is tough and I will always give my all and make myself available to the team.


    Before the break came your debut. What was the first thing that struck you on and off the pitch?

    It was very, very nice, I was very happy with my debut. What struck me was the intensity on the pitch, the intensity of the game. Then the stadiums... I have to be honest, I came from Serie B, so the stadiums here are fuller by comparison, there are a lot more people and they are bigger. It made a strong impression on me and I am happy. Now I will get down to work as we prepare for the match against Paris FC.

  • Theo Hernandez, Rrhamani and Sergio Ramos the examples

    Centre-back or full-back? Where do you see your future? In the past you said you were learning from Theo Hernandez how to play as a full-back, but in recent years you have played more as a centre-back. What sort of example was he for you at that time, and were there others you learned from instead in order to play as a centre-back?

    I’m currently playing as the left-sided centre-back and today I see myself more in this role. Obviously, playing at AC Milan and seeing Theo Hernandez up close was a wonderful experience. I saw and learned so many things from him. Then, as a centre-back, for example at Napoli, playing alongside Rrhamani also helped me a lot. He was always giving me advice and I learned a great deal from him too. Also in training camp this summer I always tried to take in as much information as possible from all the centre-backs. Rrahmani underrated? For me he is certainly an excellent defender.


    Season objective? What kind of defender are you and is there a player you look up to?

    Obviously, to make as many appearances as possible and, if the goal comes, all the better. As a defender I like to be aggressive, but I also like to play with the ball. In fact, I like it, actually in my opinion I should improve a bit more, to attack the goal, perhaps from corners. When I was a bit younger, and when he was at the highest level, I always watched Sergio Ramos. For me he is a very strong defender. I always tried to learn as much as possible from him, obviously also by watching him on TV during Real’s Champions League matches, because for me he was a very strong defender.

  • Ligue 1 underrated

    Ligue 1 is a league that in Italy we know above all for the presence of great talents, but also for great physicality. Does that impression ring true, or is there more to it?

    In my opinion, Ligue 1 is a very underrated league because there is so much talent. Obviously it is a very, very physical league and the tempo is very high, but people tend to underestimate it, maybe because they think, "there's only PSG or only the top three or four teams". But in reality every match is difficult here because all the teams are well organised and have very strong, very physical players, so you cannot underestimate any match.


    In recent seasons, defenders from Ligue 1, including top-level ones, have taken off for other leagues. Do you think that for a defender it may be the best league in which to break through? Specifically, what can French football give you?

    I think that not only as a defender, but also simply as a young player, Ligue 1 can be a good springboard. Here, all the teams have a lot of young players and they play them, and I really like that. Because it gives you confidence, and I think that for a young player confidence is the most important thing, also for continuity in playing. It can be a good league in which to launch yourself and maybe move on to other competitions in future, if of course you do well.

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  • Allegri, Conte and Napoli

    You were attached to Massimiliano Allegri's first team all summer... what was it like working with him? How different is he compared to Antonio Conte, another manager who worked with you and with whom you "worked very hard" over previous pre-seasons?

    I got on well with manager Allegri, and with all his staff too. He taught me a lot tactically, especially on the defensive side of things. Compared to Conte, obviously... as we all know Conte's training camp is very tough, but he is top at his job too, he is a winner and I learned a lot from him as well. All in all, they were good summer training camps for me with them. I learned a lot both from the staff and from the players, and I will certainly carry those things with me through my career.


    Did you ever think that this summer was the right time to try your luck there with Napoli, or can this Lorient project give you much more space and in the end is it the right choice for you?

    With my career choices, as I have always done, I have always told myself that for a young player it is always better to play first of all. I have always been on the side of those who choose to go and play and find space. Then obviously if Napoli had wanted to keep me, of course, it would have made me super happy, but I am happy with the choice I made and I hope to continue like this and to give my all for Loreint.

  • AC Milan, a dream

    Before Napoli there was AC Milan. You came through the Rossoneri youth sector, what do you take with you from that period? It was an AC Milan very far removed from the one we see today, Maldini was still there, the Serie A title had arrived...

    For me, my time at AC Milan was the best experience of my life. It shaped me more than anything else because I learned so much there and worked with so many coaches, especially when I first moved up from the Primavera to the first team. I would see Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic, Teo Hernandez, Kjaer was there... it felt like I was dreaming, I could hardly believe it. Every time I stepped onto the first-team training pitch I was incredibly happy and tried to learn as much as possible, especially from all the defenders too. It was a wonderful experience.

  • Mancini and the national team

    The Italy national team under Roberto Mancini have started a new cycle with a close eye on young players, and plenty of lads who could be courted by other national teams, as may be the case with you, have come under consideration. Do you ever think about the national team question? What if Nigeria were to call before the Azzurri?

    Well, to tell you the truth, I still wouldn't know. But obviously, given that I have already been involved with the national team at Under-17 level, at this moment I think I would give priority to Italy. Obviously the national team is always an honour. If Italy were to call me I would be super happy, but I think first about the club and about working here, giving my all match after match and then, if the call from the national team were possibly to arrive, it would only please me.