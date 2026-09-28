NWSL's newest expansion side unveils name as 'Atlanta City FC' with team set to debut in 2028

Atlanta were awarded the NWSL's 17th expansion franchise in 2025, and on Monday, Atlanta Founding Member deposit holders, AMBSE associates and local leaders revealed the process and final product of the club's name, crest and colors.

"Inspired by the soul of Atlanta, this club was created to represent a city defined by resilience, culture, innovation and ambition. More than a professional soccer club, Atlanta City FC will serve as a unifying force for communities across the region while advancing the continued growth of women's sports in one of the nation's most dynamic cities," Atlanta City FC stated in the official announcement.

The name and crest were all designed with the tribute to Atlanta being a city of 'creators, builders and visionaries' with a rich history and bold colors.

“When we were awarded an NWSL franchise, our goal was to build a world-class club with a brand that reflects our city’s strength, diversity and spirit," Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses, said. "After an extensive process, we’re proud to introduce Atlanta City FC. Thank you to our leadership team for their diligent work in bringing this brand to life while incorporating input from the passionate soccer supporters of this city. Our supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and their energy and belief will shape the soul of this club. We can’t wait for Atlanta City FC to take the pitch in a few short years.