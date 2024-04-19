Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and Abel Mabaso and Sanele Barns of Richards Bay BackpagePix
Michael Madyira

Ntsundwana details why relegation haunted Richards Bay 'have an upper hand' ahead of hosting struggling Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayCavin JohnsonVusumuzi Vilakazi

Amakhosi resume their Premier Soccer League campaign with a trip to Umlazi to face the Natal Rich Boyz.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Richards Bay host Chiefs on Sunday
  • Both teams have been struggling
  • But a Richards Bay player believes they are the better side

Editors' Picks