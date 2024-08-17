Nsingizini Hotspurs vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Stellies' historic Caf competition game against a team from Eswatini this weekend.

Stellenbosch will make their debut in continental competitions on Saturday when they play Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Steve Barker-led team had an excellent 2023-23 campaign - according to their standards, that saw them finish third on the Premier Soccer League table.

However, they will not find it easy against the Eswatini team which is also determined to get past the initial stage of the annual competition.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Hotspurs and Stellies, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!