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'Not good for football!' - Mikel Arteta admits pain at Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup as Arsenal boss tries to 'lift' Riccardo Calafiori
Calafiori's international heartbreak
The Italian national team’s failure to secure a spot at the upcoming World Cup has left a mark on the Arsenal dressing room, specifically for Calafiori. Arteta acknowledged the magnitude of the situation for both the player and the sport, noting the historical weight of the Azzurri's absence from the global stage.
In a press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked how he will respond to Italy's heartache. "Try to lift him. I think not only for Richy, I think for Italy, I think for football," he replied. "A country like them, with such a passion, such a history, not to be in a World Cup, it's tough and I don't think it's good for football. That shows you as well, the difficulty of going through all those phases to earn the right to be in the competition."
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Azzurri search for new identity
After Gennaro Gattuso's resignation as head coach, Italy must now pivot toward the UEFA Nations League as the federation begins the unenviable task of rebuilding its decimated technical and administrative structure.
Although a successor has not yet been named, legendary forward Alessandro Del Piero has publicly endorsed Antonio Conte for a sensational return to coaching, aiming to restore order and nurture a new generation of talent.
Ben White's England return and booing
While Calafiori dealt with disappointment, Ben White made a high-profile return to the England setup under Thomas Tuchel. Despite the defender being booed by sections of the Wembley crowd across friendlies with Uruguay and Japan, Arteta insists the versatile star has returned to London Colney in high spirits and full of positivity regarding the new Three Lions regime.
Arteta was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding the crowd reaction, stating: "The volume was down so I could not hear [booing]. I could just see a big smile on his face and the way he came back from the national team, and the good things that he was telling everybody about, the group, about the meetings that they had, about Thomas and everybody."
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Using Carabao Cup final fuel for the run-in
The Gunners are still processing their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, and Arteta is determined to use that pain as motivation for the FA Cup and Premier League title race. With Viktor Gyokeres returning from Sweden duty full of confidence after scoring four goals and firing them to the World Cup, the manager wants his side to find their "final push" during the most beautiful part of the season.
Reflecting on the final, Arteta explained: "When you didn't manage to win that final I think what you have to take on board is how this is going to make us stronger for the final push of the season."