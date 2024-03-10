Yusuf Maart, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

'Not even Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho can change things at Kaizer Chiefs now' - insists ex-Amakhosi star

A former Kaizer Chiefs defender has identified what he feels is the problem at the Soweto giants.

  • Chiefs have been struggling to win trophies
  • Almost assured of ending this season without silverware
  • Isaacs identifies their problem

